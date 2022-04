Via The Hill:

Vice President Harris’s chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is leaving the Biden administration and will be replaced by Harris senior adviser Lorraine Voles, a White House official said Thursday.

Voles, a veteran communications aide who previously advised Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore, has been a senior adviser to the vice president since last summer. Flournoy recruited her for her role as senior adviser, the official said.

