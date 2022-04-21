Via Forbes:

The U.S. and China are in a showdown over a legendary World War II battleground. The Solomon Islands were the site of the Guadalcanal campaign, a bloody and heroic U.S. victory, led by the U.S. Marine Corps, which gave the Allies clear supremacy in the Pacific. State Department officials are visiting the Solomon Islands this week in an attempt to best another Pacific foe: China.

China announced yesterday that it signed an agreement with the Solomon Islands that would allow it to send law enforcement and security services there upon request. The U.S. and its allies fear that this will allow China to establish a naval base or foothold. Understanding how this pact came to be offers lessons for U.S. policy in the Pacific.

