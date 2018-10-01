Chutzpah.

Via Daily Wire:

Former President Barack Obama is now warning the American people about the danger that “disinformation” poses to the nation’s democracy, but one has to wonder just when exactly he’s going to call out his own side of the political aisle for perpetuating myths and outright lies about conservatives and other issues over the past eight years. There certainly are numerous examples for Obama to choose from.

On Tuesday, Obama took time out of his post-presidency schedule to explain via Twitter to the American people that, “In recent years, we’ve seen how quickly disinformation spreads, especially on social media.”

“This has created real challenges for our democracy,” he fretted.