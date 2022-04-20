Via Washington Times:

More than two dozen GOP governors have signed up to push back against the Biden administration’s border chaos, forming the American Governors Border Strike Force to share intelligence on threats to their communities that come across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican governors pledged to track and share analysis of state-level crimes connected to border security, and to try to target the financing and mobility of cartels that smuggle people and drugs across the border and deep into America’s heartland.

