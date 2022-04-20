Via ADN:

A woman was arrested on Sunday in Venezuela for selling a human kidney for $20,000 through social media, according to Attorney General Tarek William Saab.

“After publications in which they illegally offered through ‘Marketplace’ a kidney for the amount of 20,000 dollars, the location of one of the people who made this type of offer was determined, and it was possible to verify the content of the publication made on his phone,” Saab said on Twitter.

The detainee, identified as Marielys del Carmen Yedr, will be charged with “donation for profit.”

Keep reading…