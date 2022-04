Elon Musk 2024!

Via Daily Wire:

Elon Musk pinned a drop in Netflix’s share prices on the “woke mind virus” — which makes the streaming service “unwatchable” — on Tuesday night.

Netflix reported on Tuesday that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 while bracing for 2 million lost subscribers in the second quarter. Shares of the company dropped more than 20% in after-hours trading.