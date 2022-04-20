Via Just The News:

With another gubernatorial campaign ahead of her, liberal activist Stacey Abrams saw her latest legal effort to strike down Georgia’s “exact match” ID and citizenship checks for voters hit a major pothole when one of her group’s expert witnesses got blistered in cross-examination in federal court.

Adrienne Jones, a 22-year political science professor at Morehouse College in Atlanta, was called last Friday by Abrams’ Fair Fight Action Inc. group as an expert witness in the ongoing civil trial against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state officials defending their voter integrity rules.

Jones was immediately put on the defensive by the lawyer representing Raffensperger and the other state officials, forced to admit to penning several incendiary writings.

