Via JPost:

A rally to support “Palestinian resistance” is set to be held by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement NGOs at the Israeli consulate in New York City on Wednesday, as Arab rioters continue to clash with Israeli police on the Temple Mount.

The Wednesday protest is entitled an “emergency rally to support Palestinian resistance and liberation by any means necessary.” Organizers also noted on a social media advertisement for Wednesday’s rally that “Zionism has no place in Palestine and it must be eradicated to achieve full liberation.”

“A rally to support ‘resistance’ by ‘any means necessary’ is an open call to violence in the streets of New York City,” warned Israeli writer Emily Schrader. She called on the New York Police Department to shut down the event before it ended in “bloodshed against the local Jewish community.”