Jen Psaki, who has an MSNBC gig lined up, beaks down in tears while discussing Florida law in an interview with @JessicaYellin

"I'm going to get emotional about this issue because it's horrible … this is an issue that makes me completely crazy." pic.twitter.com/SQNDM2TY6F

— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 19, 2022