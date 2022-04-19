Jen Psaki, who has an MSNBC gig lined up, beaks down in tears while discussing Florida law in an interview with @JessicaYellin
"I'm going to get emotional about this issue because it's horrible … this is an issue that makes me completely crazy." pic.twitter.com/SQNDM2TY6F
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 19, 2022
Phony Psaki tearing up for her new MSDNC gig. It’s pretty hilarious what an insane take this is.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki broke into tears while discussing Florida’s controversial parental rights bill in a podcast released this week.
“I’m going to get emotional about this issue because it’s horrible,” Psaki said on Jessica Yellin’s “News Not Noise” podcast while fighting back tears discussing the Florida legislation recently signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that prohibits classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” with children in third grade or younger “or in a manner that is not age-appropriate.
