Via Fox News:

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., expressed outrage over a video of Christians singing on a plane, leading many Republicans to attack her for what they suggested was anti-Christian bigotry.

Omar shared a video Saturday evening in which a worship leader with a guitar sings Christian worship music on an airplane.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” Omar, who is Muslim, wrote with the video. “How do you think it will end?”