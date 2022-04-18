Via ADN:

Policymakers attempting to curb the impact of inflation on American families have overlooked the unique struggles of Latinos, say experts.

“Absolutely, Hispanics and Latinos are more significantly disproportionately negatively impacted by inflation,” Israel Rojas, a spokesman for the Libre Initiative, said in an exclusive telephone interview with ADN America.

“A study by Bank of America from 2021 found that people of color in the U.S. and low-income households, especially black and Latino families, usually spend more of their income on staples that are prone to price increases, like food and gas,” Rojas explained. “So what we’re seeing now is negatively impacting Latinos. It is why they have cited inflation as the most important issue.”

