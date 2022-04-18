Total imbeciles.

Via Tampa FP:

President Joe Biden released his annual Economic Report on Thursday where he mentioned the word “gender” significantly more than “inflation” as the country faces the highest prices in over 40 years.

Biden used the word “gender” 127 in his economic plan, while he mentioned “inflation” just 87 times. Meanwhile, the report mentioned “inequality” 147 times and “emissions” nearly 100 times.

The Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index, a key inflation indicator, the highest level since December 1981.

Biden opened his economic report with a brief letter praising his economic recovery plan following the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting a stronger workforce as well as the reopening of the national economy.

Keep reading…