Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) has spent more than $300,000 for private security over the past election cycle, campaign finance documents generated Monday show, despite her support for “defund the police.”

A list of itemized expenditures from Cori Bush for Congress on the Federal Election Commission website show that the progressive lawmaker spent $70,489 on “Security Services” — including $50,489 to Peace Security, $15,000 to Cortney Merritts, and $5,000 to Nathaniel Davis. The expenditures — which occurred during the first quarter of 2022 — add to the $233,663 that Bush spent on security services in 2021.

