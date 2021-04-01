Or as Biden calls it, a great month!

Via Just The News:

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection service encountered more than 221,000 migrants at the southern border in March, the highest number seen so far under President Joe Biden, with more than 80,000 migrants reported released into the U.S. last month. […]

This marks the third time that more than 200,000 migrants have been encountered in a month at the southern border during the Biden presidency.

The previous record under the current White House was set in July 2021, with more than 213,000 migrant encounters.