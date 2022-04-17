HINJOSA: I’m very sorry to have to say this and I know the administration really dislikes it when I say this. But the one thing I think that at least try doing is get the narrative straight and correct.

And so, Joe Biden has had so many opportunities, horrific opportunities. Like when we saw Haitian black people being whipped by men on horses. That would have been his moment to stand in front of the horse and say this stops, never again. We’re going to reform Border Patrol entirely, top/bottom.