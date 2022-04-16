A worker didn't want a birthday party. His company held one anyway. Now it owes him $450K https://t.co/PR43uTRIUt via @courierjournal

Via KIRO:

If you are going to throw a birthday party for an employee, make sure that person wants one. A recent case proved to be costly for a northern Kentucky medical testing company.

Kevin Berling took his former employer to court after claiming to suffer a panic attack and arguing that his stress caused him to lose his job, WLKY-TV reported. Jurors in Kenton County Circuit Court agreed this week and awarded Berling $450,000, the television station reported.

