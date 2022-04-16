Via Fox News:

The Department of Defense issued an equity report, aiming to equalize outcomes for employees and partners across racial, sexual and gender lines.

The DOD released its equity report alongside all other departments of President Biden’s administration this week. In the text, the DOD explained a series of procedural changes to better align with the White House’s demands for “equity.”

“While the Department has historically focused on increasing equity within the DOD community, the collective actions described in this plan represent a shift in the Department’s approach and focus to better ensure that we leverage our capabilities to create opportunities for all Americans,” the Department of Defense wrote in its report.

