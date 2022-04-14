Via DailyMail.com:

Democrats warn it’s time to wake up and smell the coffee when it comes to the upcoming midterm election as the White House defended its messaging strategy amid sagging approval ratings for President Joe Biden.

Six months out from the election that will determine which party controls Congress, Democrats are facing an increasingly nightmare scenario that involves the war in Ukraine, high prices for food and gas, immigration problems at the Southern border and the remains covid pandemic.

It has them worried they will lose control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate in November.

Keep reading…