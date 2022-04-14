Good.

Via DailyMail:

Florida became the latest Republican-led state to clamp down on abortion rights after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law Thursday that bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

Red states have launched a new wave of pro-life restrictions over the last year, as the Supreme Court weighs a historic challenge that could see federal protections on abortion rolled back completely.

The Sunshine State’s new law, which takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

It does not make exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking.

Florida’s current laws allow abortion up to 24 weeks into the mother’s term.

DeSantis, who has been floated as a near-certain favorite for the White House in 2024 if Donald Trump does not run, boasted on Thursday that he was defending ‘those who can’t defend themselves.’

