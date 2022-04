Quinnipiac Poll: Biden’s approval rating sinks to lowest level of his presidency

Biden Job Approval:

Approve 33% (-5)

Disapprove 54% (+1)

+- from April 6 poll

Fieldwork: April 7-11 / 1,412 Adults

Nationwide Sample: D28/R26/I46https://t.co/a7nVKbskTH

— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 13, 2022