Via NY Post:

The madman who allegedly opened fire on a Brooklyn subway car, shooting 10 and leaving another 19 injured, has been arrested, law enforcement sources told The Post on Wednesday.

He will be charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn with terror-related offenses, according to a high-ranking NYPD source.

Frank James, 62, is the prime suspect in Tuesday’s attack and had been on the lam for more than 24 hours after he allegedly disguised himself as a construction worker and fired 33 rounds onboard a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park during the early-morning rush.

