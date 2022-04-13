Via The Hill:

Comedian Bill Maher on Friday said he “really” wished there was another economic recession, arguing such an event would ruin President Trump’s chances of winning reelection.

During a discussion on his show with panelists including former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), Maher said the U.S. could “survive” another recession but warned it would not withstand a second term of a Trump presidency.

{mosads}The exchange began with commentator Tom Nichols remarking about Trump’s trade policies, saying “I’m not wishing for a recession, but if the farmers want to keep touching the hot stove.”

“Well, you should be,” Maher interjected. “Because that will definitely get him unelected.”

“But Bill, you don’t really want

