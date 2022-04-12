Via DailyMail:

Hammer attacks, feces smearing, fatal shovings and now a smoke bomb-mass shooting have become risks for every tourist and New Yorker who brave the city’s harrowing subways.

The attack on Tuesday in the Big Apple’s underground transit system is just the latest in a wave of crime that has plagued the city and hobbled its economic comeback after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Transit crime has spiked 46 percent — with 224 more incidents — since last year as the city reopened.

Workday ridership on the subway is still at about 60 percent of what it was before the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 with 3.3 million riders using the system.

