Via NBC:

Multiple people were shot in a New York City subway station during rush hour on Tuesday, and several undetonated devices were found, officials said.

A man, possibly wearing clothes that resembled MTA attire, was spotted throwing a device in the Brooklyn subway staton before opening fire, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Police were looking for man, believed to be about 5-foot-5, 180 pounds and wearing a gas mask, who shot at least five people, sources said.

Some of the wounded passengers made their escape by jumping on a train, the sources said.

