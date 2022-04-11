Via ADN America:

Jada Pinkett Smith confessed in 2018 that she did not want to get married to Will Smith, according to a clip from her Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

Pinkett Smith also admitted to “crying down the freaking aisle” at her wedding to the veteran actor.

“I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do,” said Pinkett Smith while seated around a table with Smith, their daughter Jada and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also known as “Gammy.”

“I never wanted to be married.”

