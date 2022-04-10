Via Breitbart:

Flight delays and cancellations continue to plague the travel industry as over 6,700 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed Friday.

The delays were accompanied by 714 cancellations in the U.S. and 2,970 cancellations worldwide. Moreover, 17,314 total flights worldwide were delayed Friday, flight-tracking site FlightAware reported. In terms of airlines, Southwest saw the most delays with 1,348, followed by Delta’s 629. Of JetBlue flights, 599 flights took off later than scheduled, totaling 55 percent of its scheduled trips. Spirit Airlines saw delays on 378, or 46 percent, of its flights, while 539 of United’s flights were delayed.

Airlines were having trouble Saturday as well. As of 3:30 p.m., 447 flights within, into, or out of the United States were canceled, and an additional 2,226 delayed, according to FlightAware. JetBlue canceled 182, or 17 percent, of its flights by 3:30 p.m., and passengers on 329, or 32 percent, of its flights experienced delays.

Keep reading…