Oz has been a proponent of so-called “red flag” laws that allow states to take your guns away if someone says you’re crazy. It doesn’t have to be a doctor, just someone can say “Hey he made threats to end himself” and that’s it, guns gone. You can decide for yourself how you feel about that, it’s not up to me or the author of this piece.

Via RS:

I shall repeat here again what I have said many times since the election of Donald Trump in 2016 about his political life: I don’t know why he does what he does at times but he never seems to get hurt by it.

Oh sure, his enemies despise the ground he walks on and the air he breathes, but it is so fun to watch him screw with these people and troll them, which I wrote about here yesterday (Did Donald Trump Unveil His 2024 Slogan on Fri. Night’s Kid Rock Concert?). He gets his foes so wound up and it is truly a joy to watch Twitter explode about POTUS 45 when he is not even on that platform.

Attention, Elon Musk.

Keep reading…