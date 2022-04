Via Fox Business:

Billionaire Elon Musk questioned the future of the social media platform he just bought a stake in after observing a lack of engagement by some of Twitter’s biggest names.

Musk, who this week was invited to join Twitter’s board of directors, retweeted rankings showing the top accounts by followers. Musk asserted that the majority of the platform’s top accounts rarely utilize the platform and wondered whether it was a sign that Twitter is “dying.”

