This guys brain is scrambled eggs.

JOE BIDEN: "I was in the the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, traveling with him. That's when we traveled 17,000 miles when I was vice president. I don't know that for a fact."

Yeah, that's false. pic.twitter.com/rkQYSnx21f

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022