Orange man coming back soon. Soon you’ll pay $2 again for gas. THE HORROR

Via Fox News:

MSNBC analyst John Heilemann revealed a “dark” strategy Democrats are considering using to curb potential losses during the November midterm elections on “Deadline: White House” Tuesday.

Heilemann said inflation is “psychologically the most devastating thing politically” and said the key to mitigating losses, according to the strategy, was to make Donald Trump the face of the Republican Party and then harangue attacks against him as an undemocratic force in U.S. politics.

