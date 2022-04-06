Via Yahoo News:

The city council in Palm Springs, California unanimously approved the allocation of $200,000 to two nonprofit organisations to study a pilot plan for a universal basic income programme to support transgender and nonbinary residents, the first programme of its kind amid a national wave of legislation aimed at LGBT+ people.

The allocation approved on 24 March was requested by mental health and medical services nonprofits DAP Health and Queer Works, which will design the program, with input from the national Mayors for a Guaranteed Income project, a network of US mayors advocating for guaranteed income plans.

Like other guaranteed income proposals, the initiative – if launched – would provide direct cash payments in an attempt to give marginalised groups a financial life preserve and help reduce wide disparities in healthcare, housing and incomes impacting transgender people.