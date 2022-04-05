Via MSN:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott has announced he will vote ‘No’ on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a prepared statement, Scott acknowledges that Jackson’s nomination “reinforces the progress our country has made,” but that “ideology must be the determining factor” and not “identity.”

“It is clear that Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy and positions on the defining issues of our time make her the wrong choice for the Supreme Court,” said Sen. Scott.

Keep reading…