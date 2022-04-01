Religion of peace.

Via Jewish Press:

The ISIS weekly publication A-Naba’ published a centerfold article overnight Friday titled, “Our campaign against the Jews – a pure Islamic campaign” in which it was clarified that the organization spares no effort to kill Jews and to recruit units that strive for this goal, Kan 11 commentator Roi Kais reported, citing the article’s declaration: “The Jews know this and are hiding a lot more than they’re saying.”

ISIS, the article argues, is working to correct this great mistake that generations after generations have inherited: “Our campaign against the Jews is a purely ideological Islamic campaign. The legitimacy on which caliphate soldiers rely in all their wars is the legitimacy of the Holy Scriptures and the Sunnah (the traditions and practices of the prophet Muhammad Muslims must follow – DI).

As for the specific attack in Hadera, which the magazine called a “blessed action,” the article suggested that Muslims have been waiting for an oath of allegiance from Palestine to the new leader, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi: “This oath came but in a special way. It came signed in the blood of two lions of Islam who insisted on joining the convoy of light.”