Nobody cares. Screw these idiots.

Via Deadline:

The 64th annual Grammy Awards brought together the buzziest talent in the music biz, including BTS, Doja Cat and Questlove, on Sunday for a star-studded live and in-person ceremony in Las Vegas. However, unlike other awards ceremonies that have seen ratings rebound this year, the Grammys matched 2021’s all-time lows.

In fast affiliates, Sunday’s live broadcast on CBS and livestream on Paramount+ delivered 8.93 million viewers, nearly level with last year’s 8.8 million. The 2021 show marked the Grammy’s least-watched iteration ever. Just for comparison, the 2020 show earned 18.7 million viewers in final numbers while the pre-pandemic 2019 edition raked in 19.9 million sets of eyeballs.

