Via Sacbee:

Six people were killed and 12 others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday. Read The Bee’s full coverage:

Six people were killed and 12 others were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday, transforming a busy section of the central city into a horrific crime scene of blood, shattered glass and grieving relatives.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said there were no suspects in custody. Shortly before noon, police announced they’d recovered “at least one firearm” at the scene but didn’t release any details.

