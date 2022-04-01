Via The Guardian:

China launched cyber-attacks on Ukrainian military and nuclear targets shortly before the Russian invasion, according to a report.

The UK government confirmed that the National Cyber Security Centre is investigating the allegations, which claim that more than 600 websites, including Ukraine’s defence ministry, were subjected to thousands of hacking attempts coordinated by the Chinese government.

A UK government spokesperson said: “The National Cyber Security Centre is investigating these allegations with our international partners.”

