Via Western Journal:

A man who identifies as a woman has been ruled ineligible to participate in a women’s championship cycling race in the United Kingdom after female competitors reportedly discussed boycotting the event.

Emily Bridges, 21, competed against other men as Zach Bridges before coming out as transgender in October 2020.

He had been planning to participate as a woman in this week’s National Omnium Championships in Derby.

However, because Bridges was registered as a man, the Union Cycliste Internationale said he cannot compete against women until his registration as a male expires, USA Today reported Thursday.

