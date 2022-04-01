If you thought it was bad already, just wait…

Via Fox News:

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Friday tore into the Biden administration’s move to lift the Title 42 border policy at the end of May, calling it a “frightening decision” and warning that the extraordinary numbers will “only get worse” in the months ahead.

“Today’s announcement by the [Centers for Disease Control] and the Biden administration is a frightening decision,” Manchin said in a statement.

The CDC announced that it will be lifting the Title 42 public health policy, that has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to quickly expel migrants at the southern border since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, on May 23.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” the Centers for Disease Control said in a statement earlier on Friday.

While Title 42 is a public health order, not an immigration policy, it has become one of the central border policies in place as the U.S. faces a continuing crisis of numbers at the border. In February, approximately 55% of migrants were returned due to the order, rather than being released into the U.S.

Keep reading…