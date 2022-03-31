Via DailyMail

Will Smith was never asked to leave the Oscars following Sunday’s slap, a new report claims, as Academy Governor Whoopi Goldberg says bosses were too scared to physically remove the star over fears he was ‘manic’ and would cause an on-camera scene.

On Thursday, conflicting accounts emerged of Sunday night’s drama. Sources close to the star told TMZ that Oscars producer Will Packer had directly approached Smith and told him ‘We do not want you to leave,’ after he slapped host Chris Rock for joking about Smith’s wife Jada.

But an official Academy statement claimed that Smith had in fact been asked to leave. And speaking on The View Thursday morning, Goldberg said she knew why no attempt had been made to forcibly remove Smith over the attack.

Goldberg said Academy bosses feared Smith was having a ‘manic’ episode and feared that any attempts to forcibly remove him could have resulted in an on-camera struggle.

Keep reading…