Insane.

Via DailyMail:

A woke Wisconsin school district has instructed its teaching staff not to reveal pupils’ gender identities, should students reveal it to their teachers while in class.

The absurd instructions were explained to educators and included as part of staff development training with the Eau Claire School District.

Staff was specifically told that if a student told a staff member they were gay or transgender, they should not reveal such information to the child’s parents.

‘Remember, parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities. That knowledge must be earned,’ one slide in the training presentation stated.

Keep reading….