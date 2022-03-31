Via Washington Examiner:

Vice President Kamala Harris tossed up another word salad following a meeting with the prime minister of Jamaica Wednesday, drawing a new round of ridicule from her critics.

The White House sit-down with the island nation’s leader, Andrew Holness, commemorated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the countries and marked the first time in nearly 30 years that a Jamaican leader has visited the White House. Harris, whose father is Jamaican, said she and Holness discussed COVID-19, climate change, and the war in Ukraine.

