While I agree Trump should be president, we should all recognize these idiots are just trolling. They don’t want Trump back at all.

Via DailyMail:

A Russian state TV host called on the U.S. to remove President Joe Biden and reinstate former President Donald Trump days after Biden made his own call for a regime change aimed at Vladimir Putin in an off-scripted remark.

On Tuesday, The TV host of Russia’s 60 Minutes show, Evgeny Popov, urged America to quickly replace Biden with Trump, whom he called a ‘partner’ to the Russian state.

