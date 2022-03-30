\Via TMZ:

Bruce Willis won’t be acting for the foreseeable future — and it’s all due to a medical condition he’s developed that makes it difficult, if not impossible, for him to communicate.

Bruce’s daughter, Rumer, shared the sad news Wednesday … posting a photo of her dad with a pretty revealing caption about his health: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

