Via DailyMail:

A Ukrainian woman who was gang-raped repeatedly for hours by drunk Russian soldiers whilst her four-year-old son hid crying in a boiler room, just moments after they shot dead her husband, has spoken for the first time of the horror she endured.

Natalya, 33, whose name has been changed, told how a Russian commander and another soldier came to the family’s home in a small village near Kyiv after dark on March 9 and shot dead her husband Andrey, 33, in the front yard.

Moments later, Natalya heard footsteps in the house, which Andrey had built years earlier, and saw the Russian commander – who told her his name was Mikhail Romanov – and a younger soldier dressed in black.

