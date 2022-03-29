David kills Goliath part 2.

Via Axios:

Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday it would drastically scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv in order to “increase mutual trust” for a potential peace deal with Ukraine — though advances on both cities had already stalled.

Why it matters: The announcement came after several hours of peace talks in Istanbul that both Russian and Ukrainian negotiators characterized as constructive, but there has yet to be a clear on-the-ground reduction in forces or shelling.

Keep reading…