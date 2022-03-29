LOL

Via Deadline:

2ND UPDATE, 9:25 AM: Will Smith has finally apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the live Oscar telecast on March 27, and now we have the final numbers for the 94th Academy Awards.

Inching up a touch from the fast nationals of yesterday morning, the very dramatic and historic 2022 Oscars captured 16.6 million viewers and a rating among adults 18-49 of 3.8.

While still the second least-watched and lowest-rated Academy Awards ever, Sunday’s Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall-hosted show is up nearly 60% in audience and 73% in the key demo from the hostless 2021 Oscars.

