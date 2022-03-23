Via Townhall:

A student newspaper editorial board at a New York liberal arts college retracted and apologized for a story published last month detailing a former Obama administration official’s decision to opt-out of giving a planned speech at the school because the story quoted too many white students.

Vassar College’s newspaper, The Miscellany News, wrote a story in February about former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson’s decision to longer deliver a commencement speech at the school after he faced campus criticism about his migrant deportation policies.

On Wednesday, the newspaper issued an apology for the article primarily quoting white students, explaining that the editorial board values “diversity and inclusion.”

“The majority of our quotations came from white students and therefore we reduced the positions of students of color to a singular, tokenized perspective,” the apology statement read.

