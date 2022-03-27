Via CNBC:

During a 90-minute video address with Russian journalists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia. Any agreement would need to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.

“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point,” Zelenskyy said

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sought to clarify President Joe Biden’s comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

