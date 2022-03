Via Fox Business:

The White House will target billionaires with a new minimum tax when President Biden unveils his 2023 budget, according to a document from the administration obtained by Fox News.

Dubbed the “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax,” the Biden administration proposal, as highlighted in the document, aims to “ensure that the very wealthiest Americans pay a tax rate of at least 20 percent on their full income, including unrealized appreciation.”

Keep reading…