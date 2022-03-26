Imbeciles.

Via The Mirror:

Russian forces are firing at a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

The nation’s parliament announced it was not possible to estimate the damage due to the ongoing clashes in the area.

It comes two weeks after a previous Russian attack on Kharkiv’s Institute of Physics and Technology, which is home to a nuclear reactor core.

A Ukrainian politician warned that the latest shelling risked a ‘major environmental disaster’.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said: “The continuation of its bombardment can lead to severe radiation consequences with contamination of nearby territories.”

